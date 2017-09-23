Play

Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Works out again Saturday

Nunez (knee) took grounders prior to Saturday's game against the Reds, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

It was another successful day of workouts for Nunez, who is inching closer to a return from a sprained knee. He appears good to go defensively, but the Red Sox still want to see him run the bases before risking him in game action.

