Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: Works out Friday

Nunez (knee) participated in workouts including running prior to Friday's game against the Reds, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports.

Nunez is making progress in his return from a sprained knee, but has not yet run the basepaths. Manager John Farrell indicated Nunez would need to run the bases before risking him in game action.

