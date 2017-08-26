Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez: X-rays negative on injured wrist
Nunez suffered a sprained wrist and thumb in a collision with Orioles third baseman Manny Machado on Friday but X-rays came back negative, Rich Dubroff of PressBoxonline.com reports.
The Red Sox are considering Nunez day-to-day, but it would be surprising if this injury doesn't keep him out of the lineup at least through the weekend. With September roster expansions coming up, it may not be worth their time to place Nunez on the disabled list, but expect the team to deliberate and make an announcement either way before Saturday afternoon's game.
