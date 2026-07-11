Red Sox's Eduardo Rivera: Call-up on tap Saturday

The Red Sox are expected to recall Rivera from Triple-A Worcester ahead of Saturday's game against the Mets, Hector Gomez of Z101Digital.com reports.

Boston has an opening in its rotation for Saturday, and Rivera is likely to cover multiple innings as an opener or bulk reliever. Rivera tossed 3.1 scoreless innings in relief against the Yankees in his MLB debut back on April 22, but he's otherwise pitched exclusively at Triple-A this season while working primarily out of the bullpen. He owns a 3.08 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 46:21 K:BB in 38 innings over 20 appearances with Worcester. Since Rivera tossed 29 pitches in his most recent outing Wednesday, he'll be available on three days' rest Saturday and may not be asked to cover more than 3-to-4 frames.