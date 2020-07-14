Rodriguez (illness) has been able to throw into a net in his backyard while quarantined, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

A positive COVID-19 test has prevented the lefty from being able to join his teammates, but he evidently doesn't have a particularly serious case given that he's still been able to work out. It's not clear exactly what sort of workload he'll be able to handle once he's back on the field, nor is it clear when that's expected to happen, though the Red Sox have yet to completely rule him out for Opening Day.