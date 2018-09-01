Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Activated ahead of start

Rodriguez (ankle) was activated ahead of his scheduled start Saturday against the White Sox.

As expected, Rodriguez is set to rejoin the Red Sox's rotation after missing around six weeks with an ankle injury. The southpaw made two rehab appearances with Double-A Portland before being cleared to return, striking out 14 batters across eight scoreless innings. He compiled a 3.44 ERA and 110:32 K:BB across 19 starts (104.2 innings) prior to landing on the DL. Rodriguez will matchup against Carlos Rodon in his first start back.

More News
Our Latest Stories