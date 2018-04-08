Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Activated ahead of Sunday start
The Red Sox activated Rodriguez (knee) from the 10-day disabled list in advance of his scheduled start Sunday against the Rays.
Rodriguez missed only one turn through the rotation after October knee surgery kept him behind Boston's other starting pitchers during spring training. The lefty looks to be ready for a starter's workload after throwing in a simulated game at extended spring training Tuesday, so it's not expected that he'll face any limitations in his season debut. The Red Sox optioned reliever Marcus Walden to clear room for Rodriguez on the active roster.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Confirmed as starter Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Possibility to start Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Needs more time•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Hurls five innings•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Placed on disabled list•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Throws in minor-league game•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...