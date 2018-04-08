Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Activated ahead of Sunday start

The Red Sox activated Rodriguez (knee) from the 10-day disabled list in advance of his scheduled start Sunday against the Rays.

Rodriguez missed only one turn through the rotation after October knee surgery kept him behind Boston's other starting pitchers during spring training. The lefty looks to be ready for a starter's workload after throwing in a simulated game at extended spring training Tuesday, so it's not expected that he'll face any limitations in his season debut. The Red Sox optioned reliever Marcus Walden to clear room for Rodriguez on the active roster.