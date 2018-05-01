Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Allows five runs in no-decision

Rodriguez allowed five runs on five hits and three walks across four innings in a no-decision Monday against the Royals. He struck out six.

Rodriguez got off to a poor start in this one, allowing three runs on two hits, three walks and a bit batsman in the first inning. He settled down for a couple of frames but struggled again in the fourth, when he allowed a pair of runs on another hit batsman ahead of back-to-back doubles. Luckily the Boston offense took off at that point, but the lefty didn't go deep enough into the game to be credited with a win. Rodriguez, who had allowed three runs or fewer in each of his four starts this season heading into Monday, will look to get back on track Saturday against the Rangers.