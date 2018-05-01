Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Allows five runs in no-decision

Rodriguez allowed five runs on five hits and three walks across four innings in a no-decision Monday against the Royals. He struck out six.

Rodriguez got off to a poor start in this one, allowing three runs on two hits, three walks and a bit batsman in the first inning. He settled down for a couple of frames but struggled again in the fourth, when he allowed a pair of runs on another hit batsman ahead of back-to-back doubles. Luckily the Boston offense took off at that point, but the lefty didn't go deep enough into the game to be credited with a win. Rodriguez, who had allowed three runs or fewer in each of his four starts this season heading into Monday, will look to get back on track Saturday against the Rangers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories