Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Allows four runs in loss to Mariners
Rodriguez (4-3) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings during Monday's loss to the Mariners. He struck out six.
Rodriguez showed some signs of rust during his second start back from the disabled list. The southpaw recorded two strikeouts in the opening frame but was roughed up for three runs in the second inning on a Kyle Seager solo shot and Jean Segura run-scoring double. He'll look to put together a better showing during his upcoming scheduled start against the Royals on Sunday.
