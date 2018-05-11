Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Allows one hit
Rodriguez allowed only one hit while walking three and striking out eight across five innings Thursday against the Yankees.
Rodriguez took advantage of the strikeout prone Yankees lineup, needing only eight swinging strikes to earn eight strikeouts. This was a needed strong outing for him, coming off two consecutive starts having allowed five earned runs against the Rangers and Royals. He has been plagued by inconsistency and injuries both this season and throughout his early career, but has plenty of skill as indicated by his 47 strikeouts through 37.1 innings pitched in seven starts this season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Allows three home runs•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Reinstated ahead of Saturday's start•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Placed on family medical leave•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Allows five runs in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Improves to 3-0•
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...
-
Grade the trade
Did you win your trade? Or should it be vetoed? Chris Towers grades nine deals, and includes...
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...