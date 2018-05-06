Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Allows three home runs

Rodriguez allowed five earned runs on four hits while walking two and striking out 10 across six innings Saturday against the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.

Rodriguez was burned by the long ball as he allowed five earned runs despite allowing only six baserunners. However, he allowed two home runs to Joey Gallo and a three-run home run to Delino DeShields. Home runs hadn't been an issue for him entering Saturday's start, so this may just an isolated problem for one start that came in a relatively home run-friendly park. His 10 strikeouts shouldn't be completely overshadowed by his otherwise poor start, as he continues to miss plenty of bats and now has 39 strikeouts through 32.1 innings pitched this season.