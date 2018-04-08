Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Allows three runs in season debut
Rodriguez gave up three runs on five hits and two walks over 3.2 innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Rays.
Rodriguez's first start of the season was a tough one, as he threw 92 pitches (55 strikes) over just 3.2 innings. However, amid his struggles, Rodriguez managed to strike out seven batters in that time. Rodriguez will look to get on track and rebound from his rocky season debut when he takes the mound Friday against the Orioles.
