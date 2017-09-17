Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Allows two runs in loss to Rays

Rodriguez (5-6) allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk across 5.2 innings while taking the loss Sunday against the Rays. He struck out seven.

Rodriguez allowed an unearned run in the first inning and was lucky to escape a bases-loaded jam with just one more run tacked on in the fifth. He worked into the sixth inning but was chased from the game with an elevated pitch count after Jesus Sucre took him deep for the decisive solo home run. Despite the loss, Rodriguez has pitched well of late, posting a 2.55 ERA with a 24:6 K:BB across 17.2 innings in his last three starts. He will look to keep it going Saturday against the Reds.