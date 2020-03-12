Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Another steallar spring outing
Rodriguez allowed six hits and one walk while striking out 10 over four scoreless innings in Wednesday's spring game against the Rays.
Rodriguez padded what was already a promising spring. The downside to all the strikeouts is that the pitch count hit the 80s, and he was unable to work a fifth inning. The lefty has allowed two runs on 11 hits and two walks while fanning 20 over 11 spring innings. Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke hasn't announced the Opening Day starter, but as reported by Ian Browne of MLB.com, he told reporters to "figure out the math" to determine who will be on the mound March 26 at Toronto. On a five-day progression going forward, Rodriguez's third turn falls exactly on Opening Day.
