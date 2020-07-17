Rodriguez (illness) arrived in Boston on Friday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
The 27-year-old has been absent from camp after testing positive for COVID-19, but he appears to be nearing full clearance. Rodriguez has been throwing during his time away from the team, but manager Ron Roenicke cautioned against a specific return timeline until they see him throwing in person. The left-hander is unlikely to be prepared to pitch Opening Day, but reporting to camp is the first major step in his return to the mound.
