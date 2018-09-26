Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Available out of bullpen

Manager Alex Cora said Rodriguez is expected to pitch an inning of relief against the Orioles on Wednesday or versus the Yankees on Friday. If he doesn't make an appearance in either contest, he could take the mound for a "short start" this weekend, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

This likely points toward Rodriguez serving out of the bullpen during the ALDS as the Red Sox seem to be readying the left-hander for a relief role. His last outing was a two-inning relief appearance versus Baltimore on Monday, during which he allowed just one hit while striking out a pair. If he winds up pitching out of the bullpen within the next couple days, look for a combination of Nathan Eovaldi and Hector Velazquez to start this weekend against New York.