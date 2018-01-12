Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Avoids arbitration
Rodriguez (knee) agreed to a one-year, $2.375 million deal with Boston on Friday to avoid arbitration, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reports.
This was the first offseason as an arbitration-eligible player for Rodriguez. He was a solid starter in 2017, posting a 4.19 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over 24 starts, but will get a late start on this upcoming season as he's sidelined with a knee injury. The southpaw underwent surgery to reconstruct the patellofemoral ligament in his right knee in mid-October and is likely to miss at least six weeks of the 2018 season.
