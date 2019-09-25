Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Bailed out by offense

Rodriguez (19-6) picked up the win in Tuesday's 12-10 victory over the Rangers, coughing up seven runs on 11 hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out six.

The southpaw needed 113 pitches (67 strikes) to record the minimum 15 outs required to quality for the win, but fortunately for Rodriguez, the Red Sox piled on all 12 of their runs in those first five frames. He'll take his shot at win No. 20 in the season finale, at home against the Orioles on Sunday.