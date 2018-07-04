Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Blanks Nats for 10th win
Rodriguez (10-3) picked up the win in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over the Nationals, allowing three hits and a walk over six scoreless innings while striking out six.
The left-hander looked like he might go unrewarded for his dominance with the score knotted at 0-0 through six innings, but the Red Sox finally broke through for a couple of runs in the top of the seventh to get Rodriguez the win. He'll take a 3.84 ERA into his next outing Tuesday at home against the Rangers.
