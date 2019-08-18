Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Blanks O's for 14th win
Rodriguez (14-5) picked up the win Saturday, giving up four hits and two walks over 7.1 scoreless innings while striking out four in a 4-0 victory over the Orioles.
The southpaw tossed 70 of 106 pitches for strikes in one of his best, and most efficient, outings of the year. Rodriguez will take a 4.10 ERA and 149:58 K:BB through 153.2 innings into his next start, likely to come next weekend in San Diego.
