Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Chased in third inning
Rodriguez (12-4) took the loss Saturday against the Red Sox, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks across 3.1 innings. He struck out four.
Rodriguez just didn't have it in this one. He needed 78 pitches to record just 10 outs while four of the six hits he allowed went for extra bases, including two solo homers. The southpaw fanned 12 batters across 5.2 innings of one-run ball in his first start back from the disabled list last week, so he'll look to get back on track in his next start, which will come at home against the Blue Jays.
