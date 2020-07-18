Rodriguez (illness) was cleared to join his teammates at Fenway Park on Saturday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

A positive COVID-19 test had kept Rodriguez away from his teammates up to this point and will prevent him from making the Red Sox's Opening Day start (which will go to Nathan Eovaldi). He had been able to throw while away from the team, however, so it's possible he's not too far behind his teammates. When exactly Rodriguez is expected to make his season debut and how many pitches he'll be able to throw in his first few starts remain to be seen.