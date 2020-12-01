Rodriguez (myocarditis) agreed to a one-year, $8.3 million contract with the Red Sox on Tuesday, avoiding arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
He has been gradually ramping up activities this offseason as he attempts to come back in 2021 after a bout with COVID-19 led to Rodriguez battling heart-related complications throughout the 2020 season. This will be Rodriguez's final year with the Red Sox before he becomes a free agent. Since it was a completely lost season for Rodriguez, he settled on the same figure he received last offseason.
