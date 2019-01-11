Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Comes to terms
Rodriguez agreed to a one-year, $4.3 million deal with the Red Sox, avoiding arbitration, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
This is a pretty nice bargain for Boston on the second arbitration year of Rodriguez, who has exhibited No. 3 starter upside when healthy. He has two more years of arbitration before hitting the open market in 2022.
