Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Completes bullpen session

Rodriguez (ankle) threw a bullpen session Sunday consisting of about 25-to-30 pitches, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Rodriguez continues to progress rapidly from the ligament damage he suffered to his right ankle July 14. While the Red Sox never provided an official timeline for Rodriguez's return, it was widely expected that a lengthy absence would be in store for a southpaw. Not only has Rodriguez already shed the walking boot for his ankle, but he has also resumed mound work, suggesting it won't be long until he's cleared to face hitters. Once that happens, Rodriguez might only need a couple of rehab starts before slotting back into the Boston rotation at some point later in August.

