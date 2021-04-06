Rodriguez (arm) has been confirmed as Thursday's starter against the Orioles, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

This was widely anticipated after manager Alex Cora said earlier in the day that Rodriguez would likely return during the upcoming series against Baltimore. Cora said that the team thinks Rodriguez is sufficiently built up enough to pitch unrestricted Thursday, so he could very well go deep enough to get the win after recently completing a simulated game and a bullpen session.