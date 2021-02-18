Rodriguez is a "full go" to start camp according to manager Alex Cora, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
The news is great to hear following a rather scary 2020 season for Rodriguez. He developed myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, as a result of COVID-19, making it too risky for him to exercise in any capacity, let alone play professional baseball. He's seemingly made a full recovery and should have plenty of time to ramp up for Opening Day, though exactly where his stuff sits after a year away from the mound remains to be seen.
