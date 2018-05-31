Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Cotinues to roll Wednesday
Rodriguez (6-1) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out seven over 6.2 innings in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Blue Jays.
Rodriguez stayed on a roll Wednesday, tying his season high for innings and retiring the first 13 batters faced. A couple of mistakes cost him runs in the sixth inning, but he was as sharp as he's been all season and worked ahead in the count, throwing first-pitch strikes to 19 of 23 hitters faced. Getting deep into games has been recurring issue for the left-hander, but getting those early strikes helped keep his pitch count down early in the game. Rodriguez has a 2.25 ERA over his last five starts as he prepares for his next turn Tuesday against the Tigers.
