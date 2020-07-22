Rodriguez (illness) could build up to a full workload during major-league games, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Rodriguez was unable to report to camp until Saturday after battling COVID-19. He was reportedly hit fairly hard by the virus, putting him understandably well behind his teammates in his preparation for the upcoming season. He's still on the COVID-19 injured list even though he's been cleared to work out, but while he may remain there at the start of the regular season, the Red Sox appear willing to bring him back for some short starts before he's fully built up his pitch count.