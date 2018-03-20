Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Could open season in rotation

Rodriguez (knee) is a candidate to start Boston's fourth game of the season, which comes against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Rodriguez has been able to increase his level of activity recently, as he threw live batting practice on numerous occasions over the last week and is scheduled to throw four innings in a minor-league game Tuesday. Manager Alex Cora said that the next step for Rodriguez will likely be pitching in one of Boston's remaining Grapefruit League games, at which point it should become more clear if he'll be available to start early in the year.