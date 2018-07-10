Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Cruises to 11th win

Rodriguez (11-3) surrendered no runs on three hits and three walks while fanning five across 5.2 innings Monday as he notched the victory over the Rangers.

Rodriguez needed 105 pitches to get through 5.2 innings, as he came within one out of turning in a quality start. Regardless, he hasn't given up a run over his last two outings (11.2 innings) as he sports a 3.62 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with a 105:32 K:BB over 99.1 innings. Rodriguez's next outing is slated for Saturday against Toronto.