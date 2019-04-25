Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Cruises to easy win

Rodriguez (2-2) picked up the win in Wednesday's 11-4 victory over the Tigers, giving up one run on two hits and three walks over six innings while striking out seven.

The southpaw blanked Detroit for five innings before finally getting touched for a run in the sixth on a Niko Goodrum sacrifice fly. Rodriguez has delivered quality starts in two of his last three outings, and he'll take a 5.88 ERA and 28:10 K:BB through 26 innings into his next start Monday, at home against the A's.