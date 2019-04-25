Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Cruises to easy win
Rodriguez (2-2) picked up the win in Wednesday's 11-4 victory over the Tigers, giving up one run on two hits and three walks over six innings while striking out seven.
The southpaw blanked Detroit for five innings before finally getting touched for a run in the sixth on a Niko Goodrum sacrifice fly. Rodriguez has delivered quality starts in two of his last three outings, and he'll take a 5.88 ERA and 28:10 K:BB through 26 innings into his next start Monday, at home against the A's.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Error costs him win•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Secures first win•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Shelled for six earned•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Has gameplan questioned•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Yields six runs in defeat•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Next outing pushed back a day•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's the trade value of rising rookies Pete Alonso and Fernando Tatis? Scott White shares...
-
Waivers; Tuesday winners & losers
Did we learn anything from Chris Sale's most recent start? Heath Cummings isn't sure.
-
Fantasy baseball hitting matchups, Wk. 5
SportsLine's weekly hitting matchup analyzer just made the call on every team this week
-
Can plate discipline identify breakouts?
Swing at good pitches; don't swing at bad ones. It seems simple enough. Here are four hitters...