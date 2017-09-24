Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Cruises to sixth win

Rodriguez (6-6) earned the win over the Reds on Saturday, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out six over 7.2 scoreless innings.

He didn't give up a hit until the fourth inning, and all three hits against him on the day were singles (one of the infield variety). The lefty has been pitching brilliantly throughout September, posting a 2.13 ERA and 30:8 K:BB over his last four starts. Rodriguez endured a rough stretch upon his return from knee surgery, and pitching coach Carl Willis told CSNNE.com that he felt altered mechanics were largely to blame for those prolonged struggles. Now that Rodriguez has regained confidence in the knee and is pushing off the mound better with his lower half, he's looking like a potential playoff starter for Boston.