Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Cruises to sixth win
Rodriguez (6-6) earned the win over the Reds on Saturday, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out six over 7.2 scoreless innings.
He didn't give up a hit until the fourth inning, and all three hits against him on the day were singles (one of the infield variety). The lefty has been pitching brilliantly throughout September, posting a 2.13 ERA and 30:8 K:BB over his last four starts. Rodriguez endured a rough stretch upon his return from knee surgery, and pitching coach Carl Willis told CSNNE.com that he felt altered mechanics were largely to blame for those prolonged struggles. Now that Rodriguez has regained confidence in the knee and is pushing off the mound better with his lower half, he's looking like a potential playoff starter for Boston.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Allows two runs in loss to Rays•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Fans nine in Tuesday's win•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Strong start ends in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Struggles continue Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Tough second inning leads to loss•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Fans five in no-decision•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...