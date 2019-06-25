Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Crushed for five runs

Rodriguez yielded five runs on six hits and two walks in 6.1 innings Monday, striking out four batters and taking the no-decision in the win over the White Sox.

Rodriguez got in trouble early, surrendering a two-run shot to Yoan Moncada in the second inning. He later gave up another long ball to Jose Abreu. The 26-year-old lefty has given up four or more runs three times in his last four outings and his season ERA sits an a subpar 4.87. He'll take the mound in Toronto next Tuesday looking to move to 9-4.