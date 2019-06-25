Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Crushed for five runs
Rodriguez yielded five runs on six hits and two walks in 6.1 innings Monday, striking out four batters and taking the no-decision in the win over the White Sox.
Rodriguez got in trouble early, surrendering a two-run shot to Yoan Moncada in the second inning. He later gave up another long ball to Jose Abreu. The 26-year-old lefty has given up four or more runs three times in his last four outings and his season ERA sits an a subpar 4.87. He'll take the mound in Toronto next Tuesday looking to move to 9-4.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Strikes out nine in win•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Fires seven stellar innings•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Yields two homers in loss•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Fans seven in win•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Not starting this weekend•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Snags fifth victory•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...