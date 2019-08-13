Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Cursed by long ball
Rodriguez yielded five runs on 10 hits and three walks over six innings Monday, striking out five batters in the loss to Cleveland. He did not factor in the decision.
Rodriguez allowed a two-run shot to Franmil Reyes in the first inning before Jose Ramirez took him deep for three more runs in the third. He threw 113 pitches, tied for the third-most he's thrown in a game this season. In three August starts, the 26-year-old owns an unsightly 14:12 K:BB and 5.60 ERA over 17.2 innings. Things could get easier for Rodriguez on Sunday at home against the Orioles.
