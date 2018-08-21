Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Dazzles in first rehab start

Rodriguez (ankle) threw four scoreless innings Monday for Double-A Portland, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out eight against Double-A New Hampshire.

He threw 63 pitches (39 strikes) in this excellent rehab start, and reached the four-inning threshold the team had been targeting. Unless the Red Sox knew internally that Rodriguez would be making more than one rehab start regardless of how he pitched in his first one, it seems like he could be making his next start in the big leagues. He had been shut down since July 14 with a severe right ankle sprain. The Red Sox need a spot starter Friday in Tampa Bay, but Rodriguez wouldn't be ready to start until Saturday at the earliest. When he does return, he will likely take Brian Johnson's spot in the rotation.