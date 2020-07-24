Rodriguez is dealing with a heart condition as a result of his battle with COVID-19, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Rodriguez is reportedly dealing with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, as a result of the coronavirus. He's back in camp after testing negative for the virus, but he's been completely shut down from baseball activities as a strenuous workout would be dangerous to his heart. The Red Sox are reportedly optimistic that he'll be able to pitch at some point this season, but they'll have to wait until the inflammation subsides before they have a clearer picture of when he'll be able to get back on the field.