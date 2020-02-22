Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Dealing with knee injury

Rodriguez slipped prior to a bullpen session Wednesday and is dealing with left knee soreness, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Rodriguez has dealt with right knee injuries in the past, but he's currently dealing with some left knee soreness after his slip. Rodriguez was able to throw two live innings in the bullpen after slipping, but his left knee felt sore the next day. Manager Ron Roenicke downplayed the severity of the injury, but the Red Sox will let Rodriguez rest for a few days prior to hopefully resuming throwing Monday. The southpaw had been scheduled to pitch in Sunday's game, but the team will now push him back as they work to determine his best path forward.