Rodriguez (6-4) allowed two runs on five hits and struck out eight in six innings to earn the win over the Yankees on Sunday.

Rodriguez delivered his third quality start in 15 outings this year. The only blemish on his line was a two-run home run by Aaron Judge in the sixth inning. Sunday's win snapped a run of eight straight starts without a victory for Rodriguez. The southpaw carries a 5.83 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 93:19 K:BB across 78.2 innings into his next start, tentatively scheduled for next weekend's series in Oakland.