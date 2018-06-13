Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Earns fifth straight win

Rodriguez (8-1) allowed two runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Orioles.

While the results are good -- Rodriguez is 8-1 with a 3.64 ERA -- this was the eighth time in 13 starts that he's failed to pitch six innings and manager Alex Cora wants more. "Eduardo was good; I think the next step for him is to go deeper into the game and keep that pitch count down," Cora told Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald. Getting deep into games has been a common thread for Rodriguez throughout his career in Boston. Being able to put batters away earlier in counts, particularly with his changeup, is the next step in his advancement. "Sometimes we feel like with his stuff he can bury guys right away," Cora said. Rodriguez will try to put that plan into place Sunday on the road against the Mariners.