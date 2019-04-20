Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Error costs him win
Rodriguez allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits with six strikeouts and a walk across 5.1 innings during a no-decision against the Rays on Friday.
An error in the sixth led to Rodriguez giving up two runs, one of which was unearned, but it cost him the win. He couldn't finish the frame, and the Rays tied the game with the two runs. Still, this was a better outing for Rodriguez. He has ugly numbers, but he's pitched better in his last two appearances. Overall, he is 2-1 with a 7.20 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 20 innings across four starts. His next start should come at home against the Tigers on Wednesday.
