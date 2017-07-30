Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Exits after four against Royals

Rodriguez allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five batters over four innings during Saturday's win over Kansas City. He didn't factor into the decision.

Rodriguez has struggled since returning from the disabled list and has now allowed 11 runs through just 14.2 innings. He's still continued to pile up strikeouts, and the lefty started the season with a 2.77 ERA, WHIP and 9.6 K/9 through his first nine outings, so the upside is there. Additionally, pitching for a contender is always a fantasy bonus. Rodriguez lines up to face the White Sox at Fenway Park in his next start.