Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Exits after four against Royals
Rodriguez allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five batters over four innings during Saturday's win over Kansas City. He didn't factor into the decision.
Rodriguez has struggled since returning from the disabled list and has now allowed 11 runs through just 14.2 innings. He's still continued to pile up strikeouts, and the lefty started the season with a 2.77 ERA, WHIP and 9.6 K/9 through his first nine outings, so the upside is there. Additionally, pitching for a contender is always a fantasy bonus. Rodriguez lines up to face the White Sox at Fenway Park in his next start.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Allows four runs in loss to Mariners•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Strikes out eight Jays in return from DL•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Activated from DL•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Proves ready for return•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Will start July 17•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Tabbed for one more rehab start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...