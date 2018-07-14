Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Exits with apparent injury
Rodriguez was lifted in the sixth inning of Saturday's tilt after colliding with Lourdes Gurriel, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Rodriguez was run over by Gurriel while covering first base. After throwing a few practice pitches under the trainer's watch, Rodriguez was removed from the game. The 25-year-old left-hander appears to have suffered a lower body injury, although more news should be released following the game. He tossed 5.1 scoreless innings while allowing four hits and striking out four and he's in line for the win if Boston can hang on to a 1-0 lead.
