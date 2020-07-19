Rodriguez was hit pretty hard by COVID-19, experiencing a headache and a fever while he had the virus, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
Rodriguez said he had never been that sick in his life. He has been going through workouts since July 8 in an effort to get ready for the season, so there seems to be a decent chance he could start one of the first five games of the season, but that is still to be determined.
