Rodriguez threw to live hitters Tuesday, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.

Rodriguez went through a scary time in 2020, when the heart problems he developed as a result of his battle with COVID-19 prevented him from exercising in any capacity, let alone play baseball. He's going through a normal progression to start camp, however, so he appears to be at minimal risk of opening the season on the injured list. Whether or not he's back to his normal self after not pitching for another year is another question entirely.

