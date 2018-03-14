Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Faces hitters

Rodriguez (knee) faced live batters Monday, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports.

The Red Sox didn't know what to expect as far as a timeline goes following Rodriguez's knee surgery last October. The left-hander's prior recovery times from injuries always went a bit longer than expected, but this one has been different. He resumed throwing in January and got onto a mound earlier than expected in February. Manager Alex Cora is not going to push him, but Rodriguez should be back sooner than the team anticipated last autumn.