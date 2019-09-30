Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Fails to win 20th game

Rodriguez allowed three runs on four hits with two walks and eight strikeouts across seven innings during a no-decision against the Orioles on Sunday.

Baseball is a funny game sometimes. Rodriguez allowed seven runs and 11 hits in his last start but won, however, he settled for a no-decision despite holding the Orioles to three runs in seven frames Sunday. The no-decision denied Rodriguez his 20th win. He still turned in a great season, though, going 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 213 strikeouts in 203.1 innings.