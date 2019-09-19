Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Fans 10 for 18th win

Rodriguez (18-6) picked up the win on Thursday after holding the Giants to one run (unearned) on two hits and a pair of walks while striking out 10 across six innings.

The southpaw continued down his path of consistency, engraving himself as Boston's top pitcher this season. Rodriguez recorded double-digit punch outs for the fourth time this year as he reached new career-highs in innings pitched (191.1), strikeouts (199) and wins (18). He'll carry a 3.53 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 199:70 K:BB into a Tuesday matchup against Texas.