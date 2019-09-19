Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Fans 10 for 18th win
Rodriguez (18-6) picked up the win on Thursday after holding the Giants to one run (unearned) on two hits and a pair of walks while striking out 10 across six innings.
The southpaw continued down his path of consistency, engraving himself as Boston's top pitcher this season. Rodriguez recorded double-digit punch outs for the fourth time this year as he reached new career-highs in innings pitched (191.1), strikeouts (199) and wins (18). He'll carry a 3.53 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 199:70 K:BB into a Tuesday matchup against Texas.
More News
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Strikes out 12•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Strikes out nine in loss•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Seven shutout innings•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Picks up 16th win•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Shuts down Padres•
-
Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Blanks O's for 14th win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...