Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Fans eight in Thursday's start

Rodriguez allowed only one hit while walking three and striking out eight across five innings Thursday against the Yankees.

Rodriguez took advantage of the strikeout prone Yankees lineup, needing only eight swinging strikes to earn eight strikeouts. This was a needed strong outing for him, coming off two consecutive starts having allowed five earned runs against the Rangers and Royals. Since returning from knee surgery, Rodriguez has racked up 47 strikeouts through 37.1 innings over seven starts this season.