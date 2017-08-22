Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Fans five in no-decision

Rodriguez allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five batters through 5.2 innings during Monday's loss to Cleveland. He didn't factor into the decision.

The young lefty has struggled to find consistency since returning from the disabled list July 17 and entered Monday's outing with a 4.78 ERA and 1.47 WHIP during that six game stretch. Rodriguez has maintained an excellent strikeout ratio all season (9.8), and pitching for a winning team is an added bonus. However, considering his recent form, it's not out of the question to be conservative with his matchups. Rodriguez projects to face the Orioles at Fenway Park in his next start.